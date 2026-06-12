Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Guardians On June 12
Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Carpenter is hitting for a .237 BA, .313 OBP and .496 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 15 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.
Tanner Bibee (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.09 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.