Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Guardians On June 12

Carpenter is hitting for a .237 BA, .313 OBP and .496 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 15 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

Tanner Bibee (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.09 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

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