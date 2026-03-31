Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Diamondbacks On March 31

Carpenter had a .252 BA, .291 OBP and .497 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .788 and he scored 66 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 62 runs. He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.

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