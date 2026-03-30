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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Diamondbacks On March 30

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, March 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter had a .252 BA, .291 OBP and .497 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .788 and he scored 66 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 62 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Mike Soroka will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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