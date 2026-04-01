Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 1

Carpenter had a .252 BA, .291 OBP and .497 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .788 and he scored 66 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 62 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (0-1) in his second start of the season.

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