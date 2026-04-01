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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 1

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter had a .252 BA, .291 OBP and .497 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .788 and he scored 66 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 62 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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