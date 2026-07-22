FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Cubs On July 22

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .206 BA, .279 OBP and .427 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 26 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (7-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News