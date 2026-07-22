Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Cubs On July 22

Carpenter is hitting for a .206 BA, .279 OBP and .427 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 26 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (7-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.

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