Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Cubs On July 20

Carpenter is hitting for a .211 BA, .285 OBP and .437 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 26 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Jameson Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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