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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Cubs On July 20

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, July 20 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .211 BA, .285 OBP and .437 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 26 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Jameson Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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