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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Cardinals On April 5

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .172 BA, .265 OBP and .276 SLG with a 41.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .541 and he has scored two runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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