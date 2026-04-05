Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Cardinals On April 5

Carpenter is hitting for a .172 BA, .265 OBP and .276 SLG with a 41.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .541 and he has scored two runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

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