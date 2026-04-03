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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Cardinals On April 3

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 3 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .091 BA, .200 OBP and .091 SLG with a 48% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .291 and he has scored one run. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael McGreevy (0-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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