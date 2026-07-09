Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Athletics On July 9

Carpenter is hitting for a .228 BA, .302 OBP and .472 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 25 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Jack Perkins (2-4) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.75 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.