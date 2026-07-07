Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Athletics On July 7

Carpenter is hitting for a .234 BA, .306 OBP and .484 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 25 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

J.T. Ginn (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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