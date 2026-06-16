Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Astros On June 16

Carpenter is hitting for a .234 BA, .312 OBP and .482 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 15 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Hunter Brown (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his third this season.

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