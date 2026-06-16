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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Astros On June 16

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .234 BA, .312 OBP and .482 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 15 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Hunter Brown (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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