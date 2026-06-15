Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Astros On June 15

Carpenter is hitting for a .237 BA, .316 OBP and .489 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 15 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Guardians.

The Astros will send Kai-Wei Teng (3-5) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.