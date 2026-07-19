Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Angels On July 19

Carpenter is hitting for a .215 BA, .289 OBP and .445 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 26 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Ryan Johnson (1-4) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.

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