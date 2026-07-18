Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Angels On July 18

Carpenter is hitting for a .220 BA, .294 OBP and .454 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 26 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 7.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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