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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Angels On July 18

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 10:07 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .220 BA, .294 OBP and .454 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 26 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 7.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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