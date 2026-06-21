Keider Montero And Tigers Play White Sox On June 21

Montero is 3-5 with a 3.67 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.