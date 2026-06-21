FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers

Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers • #54 RP

Keider Montero And Tigers Play White Sox On June 21

Keider Montero will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Montero has -138 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Montero is 3-5 with a 3.67 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keider Montero

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News