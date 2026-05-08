Keider Montero And Tigers Face Royals On May 8
Keider Montero will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, May 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montero has -114 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Montero is 2-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.