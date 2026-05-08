Keider Montero And Tigers Face Royals On May 8

Montero is 2-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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