Keider Montero And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On April 16

Montero is 1-1 with a 1.74 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing two hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.