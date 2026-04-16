FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers

Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers • #54 RP

Keider Montero And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On April 16

Keider Montero will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Montero has -136 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Montero is 1-1 with a 1.74 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing two hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keider Montero

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News