Keider Montero And Tigers Play Rangers On May 2
Keider Montero will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Montero has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Montero is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.