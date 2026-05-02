Keider Montero And Tigers Play Rangers On May 2

Montero is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.