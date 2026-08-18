Keider Montero And Tigers Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 18
Keider Montero will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Montero has -125 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Montero is 9-7 with a 3.22 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing three hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.