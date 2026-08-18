Keider Montero And Tigers Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 18

Montero is 9-7 with a 3.22 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.