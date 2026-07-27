Keider Montero And Tigers Take On Orioles On July 27

Montero is 7-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.