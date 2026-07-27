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Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers

Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers • #54 RP

Keider Montero And Tigers Take On Orioles On July 27

Keider Montero will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Montero has -113 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Montero is 7-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keider Montero

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