Keider Montero And Tigers Face Mets On May 14

Montero is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.