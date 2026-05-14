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Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers

Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers • #54 RP

Keider Montero And Tigers Face Mets On May 14

Keider Montero will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Montero has -130 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Montero is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keider Montero

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