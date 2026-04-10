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Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers

Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers • #54 RP

Keider Montero And Tigers Square Off Against Marlins On April 10

Keider Montero will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Montero has +108 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Montero is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Marlins are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keider Montero

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