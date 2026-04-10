Keider Montero And Tigers Square Off Against Marlins On April 10

Montero is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Marlins are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.