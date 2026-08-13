Keider Montero And Tigers Face Guardians On Aug. 13

Montero is 8-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.