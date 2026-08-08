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Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers

Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers • #54 RP

Keider Montero And Tigers Face Giants On Aug. 8

Keider Montero will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Montero is 8-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keider Montero

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