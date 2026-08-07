Keider Montero And Tigers Take On Giants On Aug. 7

Montero is 8-6 with a 3.17 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up two hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.