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Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers

Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers • #54 RP

Keider Montero And Tigers Square Off Against Cardinals On April 5

Keider Montero will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Montero has +118 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Montero went 5-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keider Montero

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