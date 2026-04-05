Keider Montero And Tigers Square Off Against Cardinals On April 5

Montero went 5-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.