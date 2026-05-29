Keibert Ruiz And Nationals Take On Padres On May 29

Ruiz is hitting for a .262 BA, .277 OBP and .486 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 1.8% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 13 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Guardians.

The Padres will send Lucas Giolito (2-0) to make his third start of the season.

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