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Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals

Keibert Ruiz

Washington Nationals • #20 C

Keibert Ruiz And Nationals Take On Padres On May 29

Keibert Ruiz and his Washington Nationals will take on the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Ruiz has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ruiz is hitting for a .262 BA, .277 OBP and .486 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 1.8% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 13 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Guardians.

The Padres will send Lucas Giolito (2-0) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keibert Ruiz

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