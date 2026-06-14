Keibert Ruiz And Nationals Square Off Against Mariners On June 14

Ruiz is hitting for a .268 BA, .290 OBP and .478 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 18 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (5-2 with a 2.74 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.