Keibert Ruiz And Nationals Take On Diamondbacks On June 7

Ruiz is hitting for a .274 BA, .298 OBP and .500 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 17 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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