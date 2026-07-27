Keibert Ruiz And Nationals Play Blue Jays On July 27

Ruiz is hitting for a .272 BA, .300 OBP and .461 SLG with an 11.7% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 32 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Blue Jays are sending Max Scherzer (1-4) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 10.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.