Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On May 21
Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Okamoto is hitting for a .223 BA, .308 OBP and .423 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 25 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.
The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon (0-1) in his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.