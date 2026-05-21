FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On May 21

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .223 BA, .308 OBP and .423 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 25 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon (0-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News