Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On May 21

Okamoto is hitting for a .223 BA, .308 OBP and .423 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 25 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon (0-1) in his third start of the season.

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