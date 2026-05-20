Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Yankees On May 20

Okamoto is hitting for a .228 BA, .314 OBP and .433 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 25 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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