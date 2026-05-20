Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Yankees On May 20
Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Okamoto is hitting for a .228 BA, .314 OBP and .433 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 25 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.
Cam Schlittler makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.