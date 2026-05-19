Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On May 19
Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Okamoto is hitting for a .234 BA, .317 OBP and .443 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 24 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Will Warren (5-1) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.42 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.