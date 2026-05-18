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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On May 18

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, May 18 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .233 BA, .319 OBP and .448 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 23 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Ryan Weathers (2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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