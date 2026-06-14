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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On June 14

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .231 BA, .311 OBP and .442 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 34 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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