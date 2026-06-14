Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On June 14

Okamoto is hitting for a .231 BA, .311 OBP and .442 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 34 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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