Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Yankees On Aug. 16

Okamoto is hitting for a .227 BA, .301 OBP and .427 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 63 runs. In 489 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (5-7) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.69 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.

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