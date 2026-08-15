Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On Aug. 15

Okamoto is hitting for a .227 BA, .301 OBP and .429 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 63 runs. In 485 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (10-6 with a 2.21 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.