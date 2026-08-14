Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Yankees On Aug. 14

Okamoto is hitting for a .226 BA, .301 OBP and .430 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 63 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.35 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.