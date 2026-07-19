Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face White Sox On July 19

Okamoto is hitting for a .234 BA, .317 OBP and .460 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 50 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (15th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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