Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play White Sox On July 18

Okamoto is hitting for a .237 BA, .320 OBP and .465 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 50 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (15th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (9-4) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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