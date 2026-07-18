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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play White Sox On July 18

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, July 18 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .237 BA, .320 OBP and .465 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 50 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (15th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (9-4) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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