Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play White Sox On July 17

Okamoto is hitting for a .239 BA, .319 OBP and .469 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 50 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (15th in MLB). He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 2 for 3 with a double against the Padres.

Anthony Kay (6-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

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