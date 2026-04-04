Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play White Sox On April 4

Okamoto is hitting for a .250 BA, .323 OBP and .464 SLG with a 48.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored four runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in three runs. He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Grant Taylor (0-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second of the season.

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