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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play White Sox On April 4

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .250 BA, .323 OBP and .464 SLG with a 48.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored four runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in three runs. He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Grant Taylor (0-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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