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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against White Sox On April 3

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .292 BA, .370 OBP and .542 SLG with a 40.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .912 and he has scored four runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Grant Taylor makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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