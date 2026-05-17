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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Tigers On May 17

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .233 BA, .319 OBP and .448 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 23 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.73 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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