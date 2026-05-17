Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Tigers On May 17

Okamoto is hitting for a .233 BA, .319 OBP and .448 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 23 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.73 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.