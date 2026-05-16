Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Tigers On May 16

Okamoto is hitting for a .239 BA, .326 OBP and .459 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 23 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Tigers.

Casey Mize gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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