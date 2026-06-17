FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On June 17

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .233 BA, .316 OBP and .444 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 35 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Jake Bennett (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.28 ERA and eight strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News