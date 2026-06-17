Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On June 17

Okamoto is hitting for a .233 BA, .316 OBP and .444 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 35 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Jake Bennett (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.28 ERA and eight strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.

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