Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On July 26

Okamoto is hitting for a .226 BA, .307 OBP and .447 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 52 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (14th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (4-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.15 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

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