Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On July 25

Okamoto is hitting for a .227 BA, .308 OBP and .451 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 51 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (14th in MLB). In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (12-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.

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