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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On July 25

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .227 BA, .308 OBP and .451 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 51 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (14th in MLB). In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (12-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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