Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On July 24

Okamoto is hitting for a .224 BA, .307 OBP and .440 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 50 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (17th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Red Sox will send Patrick Sandoval (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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