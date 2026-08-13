Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On Aug. 13

Okamoto is hitting for a .228 BA, .303 OBP and .433 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 63 runs. In 479 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (20th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

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